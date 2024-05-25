Contractor Fraud Awareness Week: Watch out for scammers

It's Contractor Fraud Awareness Week and the National Insurance Crime Bureau is warning consumers to be extra cautious after severe storm damage.

Here's a quick tip to avoid contractor fraud.

After experiencing severe weather, you might be anxious to rebuild. But before hiring a contractor, make sure to reach out to your insurance company first to see how much they can cover.

You should be wary of any contractor who knocks on your door and research reviews online.

Check to see whether they're licensed. Get multiple quotes from different contractors and always insist on getting everything in writing.

Pay with a credit card for the portion you are covering in case you need to dispute a charge.