Many south suburban homeowners face record-high property tax increases: Cook County treasurer

A study done on Cook County property taxes shows many south and southwest suburban homeowners are facing record-high increases, the treasurer said.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A new study shows that many south and southwest suburban Cook County homeowners are facing record-high property tax increases.

It's according to a new analysis done by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.

The median bill went up more than 19% in the south suburban region, which was also recently reassessed.

That's the largest percentage increase in nearly 30 years, data from the treasurer's office said.

In 15 of those suburbs, taxes soared 30% or more.

Of those 15 suburbs, 13 have mostly Black populations, a news release from Pappas' office said Thursday. In two towns, Dixmoor and Phoenix, the median tax bill more than doubled, it said.

Pappas said the residential home increases are due to the COVID-19 assessment reduction ending, higher home prices and businesses successfully appealing their assessments.

"I'm sitting in my house with fewer groceries, and, suddenly, I'm hit with this bill, which is bigger than I've ever seen in my lifetime. How am I going to manage this?" Pappas said. "Many homeowners are going to be shocked and angry when they get their bills. South suburban homeowners already pay some of the highest property taxes in the county, and these increases will make paying those bills even more difficult."

Homeowners in Park Forest were particularly hard hit: The median residential bill rose by 56% to $7,152. In Dixmoor, the median bill increased by 122%, to $1,950. And, in Phoenix, where nearly all of the village is in a tax increment finance district, the median bill shot up by 107% to $1,744, the news release said.

The ABC7 Chicago I-Team has been reporting on the challenges homeowners are facing with higher property tax bills and how many residents in south and southwest suburbs face even higher bills than others in northern suburbs because some southern municipalities have higher "property tax rates" to cover school costs.

Visit cookcountytreasurer.com for more information.