Chicago leaders to host hearing over South Loop ICE operation, CPD's involvement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A council committee meeting will happen on Tuesday over ICE detainments in the South Loop.

City leaders said they are concerned that Chicago's Welcoming Ordinance may have been violated during an ICE operation in the South Loop.

On June 4, several were detained outside the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program Office, known as ISAP.

ABC7 blurred out their faces, because it is unknown if they are facing any charges.

Several people reported getting texts to check-in for their immigration cases and were later detained.

On Tuesday, the committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights will vote on a measure for Chicago Police, the Office of Emergency Management Chicago, and the mayor's office to provide all data and communication related to that day.

Chicago police were called to the scene, but the department says they were not aware of any ICE activity when they arrived and did not help with any arrests.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

