Chicago police investigating break-in, burglary at Lakeview church

CPD is investigating a Chicago burglary and break-in at Broadway United Methodist Church in Lakeview. Police said a suspect fled in an orange SUV.

CPD is investigating a Chicago burglary and break-in at Broadway United Methodist Church in Lakeview. Police said a suspect fled in an orange SUV.

CPD is investigating a Chicago burglary and break-in at Broadway United Methodist Church in Lakeview. Police said a suspect fled in an orange SUV.

CPD is investigating a Chicago burglary and break-in at Broadway United Methodist Church in Lakeview. Police said a suspect fled in an orange SUV.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side church was broken into and burglarized early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said a suspect broke the front glass door of the Broadway United Methodist Church, located in the 3300-block of North Broadway in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, about 4:45 a.m.

The suspect then entered the church, and removed items from an office inside, police said.

The individual got into an orange SUV and drove away after the incident, according to police.

SEE ALSO: CPD alerts plumbing, electrical businesses of burglaries, armed robberies on NW, North, West Sides

No one was in custody later Wednesday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide any additional information about who was involved in the crime.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood