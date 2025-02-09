CPD officer 'accidentally' shoots gun during arrest in Near West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an officer "accidentally" discharged a gun while arresting a suspect on Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 11:09 p.m. in the 2300 block of W. Monroe Street, police said.

Patrol officers approached a man for an investigatory stop when he ran away.

After a brief foot pursuit, CPD officers were placing the man in custody when one officer "accidentally discharged his firearm," according to police.

Nobody was injured by the gunfire.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are still pending.

CPD said a rifle was found on the scene.

An officer was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for observation.

The Investigative Response Team is investigating the circumstances involving the incident. CPD said COPA had been notified.

