Police say no credible threats to Chicago area schools in light of Georgia school shooting

CPD said students were safe after they investigated an online threat made to a North Side high school which was was not credible.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An online threat directed at students and staff at a North Side high school led to extra security on Thursday.

ABC7 Chicago learned that the principal of Taft High School on West Bryn Mawr Avenue alerted parents about the threat via text.

The message said Chicago police were investigating and confirmed the threat was not credible, and everyone was safe.

Classes were expected to resume as normal on Thursday; however, in light of Wednesday's school shooting in Georgia, many parents opted to keep their kids at home.

Students told ABC7 Chicago they were nervous to go back to school.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez sent a letter to parents on the district's safety plan:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have been affected by this tragic incident. We want you to know that at Chicago Public Schools, safety is our top priority. This includes working with school leaders, school security and staff, and our partners at the Chicago Police Department to promote a safe environment every day for all members of every school community. To achieve this, we have worked to implement the following safety measures, which are already in place at schools:

- A comprehensive Emergency Management Plan, as well as a School Safety Plan, tailored for our school community

- Regular emergency drills to account for various crisis situations, including a situation that may involve an active shooter

- Standard entry and access control protocols, including a new Visitors Management System to monitor and track guests visiting schools.

- Secured exterior doors

- Dedicated, trained Security Officers in the building."

Winnetka police said they responded to New Trier High School regarding a non-credible threat. They confirmed there was no credible threat to the community or students.

To learn more CPS safety strategies, visit cps.edu/safetyandsecurity.