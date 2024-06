CTA bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport, video shows | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the city's South Side on Monday.

Chopper 7 was over the crash around 11:30 a.m. showing at least six vehicles involved.

The crash happened at the intersection of 35th Street and Halsted Street.

The transportation authority said 35th buses were temporarily rerouted via 35th, Morgan, 39th, Wallace and 35th, due to street blockage near at Halsted and 35th.

A CTA bus was involved in multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport on Monday, video shows.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.