16-year-old bystander injured in argument-turned-shooting on CTA bus in Chatham: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old bystander was injured in an argument-turned-shooting on a CTA bus on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood's 8600-block of South State Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Two females were arguing when one of them took out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The gunfire struck a 16-year-old boy, who suffered a graze wound to his knee.

The Chicago Fire Department treated the victim and released him on the scene.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

