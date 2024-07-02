WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man injured in stabbing on CTA Red Line train on North Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 10:12AM
Man injured in stabbing on CTA Red Line train on North Side: CPD
Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was injured in a stabbing on a CTA Red Line train on the North Side Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old man was injured in a stabbing on a CTA Red Line train on the North Side Monday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred on a train in the 1200-block of West Loyola Avenue at about 10:58 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said an unknown suspect approached the victim and attacked him.

The man was injured with cuts to the cheek and nose and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW