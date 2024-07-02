Man injured in stabbing on CTA Red Line train on North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old man was injured in a stabbing on a CTA Red Line train on the North Side Monday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred on a train in the 1200-block of West Loyola Avenue at about 10:58 p.m.

Police said an unknown suspect approached the victim and attacked him.

The man was injured with cuts to the cheek and nose and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

