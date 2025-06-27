Suspect charged with murder in stabbing death on CTA Blue Line train in Rosemont, police say

A person that was stabbed and critically injured Wednesday on a CTA Blue Line train in Rosemont traveling from O'Hare has died, officials said.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect has been charged after a person was stabbed and killed on the CTA Blue Line, according to officials.

The stabbing happened on a train that was traveling inbound from O'Hare on Wednesday at about 7 p.m., Rosemont police said.

Rosemont police took one person into custody nearby and he was transferred to Chicago police custody.

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed that the victim died. He was identified as 42-year-old Jason Rowinski.

Chicago police announced Friday that the suspect, 66-year-old Lawrence Strother, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing.

No further information was immediately available.