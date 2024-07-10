Deadly crash shuts down OB lanes of I-90 near Cumberland Avenue, ISP says

The crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday near Cumberland Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday near Cumberland Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday near Cumberland Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday near Cumberland Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deadly crash shut down all outbound lanes of I-90 on the city's Northwest Side.

The crash happened around 4:31 a.m. near Cumberland Avenue on Wednesday, Illinois State Police said.

Two cars were involved in the crash, two people were injured and one person died at the scene, ISP said.

All traffic was being diverted to Canfield Avenue as of 6 a.m.

It's unclear if the crash was weather related. Illinois State Police said it was raining at the time of the accident.

ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said light rain will continue through the morning commute, and some isolated storms are expected in the afternoon.

This is a developing story.

TRAFFIC: See LIVE traffic times near you