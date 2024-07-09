Deadpool and Wolverine give off major 'Jenn-ergy' in new 'Bachelorette' parody.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in special 'Deadpool' ad targeted at Bachelor Nation

LOS ANGELES -- Bachelor Nation... it's time for some cheeky humor. A new "Deadpool & Wolverine" parody aired during the season premiere of "The Bachelorette."

Season 21 of "The Bachelorette" premiered Monday night and the Marvel duo explain why their new movie is perfect for date night.

"Our movie has everything you love. You really zoom in to complex relationship dynamics," Deadpool says as he directs the camera to Logan.

In an attempt to reach the 18-49 demographic, Deadpool throws out some Gen-Z terms like "no cap," "slay," and "Jenn-ergy" with the last one referring to the Bachelorette this season.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters July 26. Watch "The Bachelorette" every Monday on ABC.

