WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Decomposed body found floating in Joliet pump house, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 3:35PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A decomposed body was found in a south suburban pump house on Tuesday, according to police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A group of three men and a woman were "exploring" the US Steel property at 941 Collins Street around 6:47 p.m.

They entered the pump house and found a body floating in four to five feet of water, Joliet police said.

The group immediately called 911.

Joliet Fire officials removed the body of a man, which was "in an advanced stage of decomposition."

The man's identity and cause of death have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW