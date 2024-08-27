Lawyers for ex-House Speaker Mike Madigan ask judge to exclude certain evidence from upcoming trial

Lawyers for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan want to exclude certain evidence from his upcoming racketeering trial.

Lawyers for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan want to exclude certain evidence from his upcoming racketeering trial.

Lawyers for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan want to exclude certain evidence from his upcoming racketeering trial.

Lawyers for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan want to exclude certain evidence from his upcoming racketeering trial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lawyers for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan want certain evidence excluded from his upcoming racketeering trial.

They say the evidence is irrelevant and could be prejudicial to the case.

They want the judge to exclude details about controversial topics like gaming legislation, and sexual harassment allegations

Madigan and his longtime confident are both due to go on trial in October. They pleaded not guilty.

SEE ALSO | Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling

READ MORE | Former Mike Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes reports to prison