Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling

Former House Speaker Michael Madigan's lawyers asked a judge to dismiss 14 counts against him, citing a recent Supreme Court ruling.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan was in court Tuesday, ahead of his corruption trial.

Lawyers for Madigan have asked a judge to dismiss 14 counts against the former House speaker, citing a recent Supreme Court ruling.

That issue was not taken up Tuesday .

The trial is scheduled to begin in October.

The Supreme Court overturned the bribery conviction of a former Indiana mayor last month, narrowing the scope of federal public corruption law.

The high court's 6-3 opinion along ideological lines found the law criminalizes bribes given before an official act, not rewards handed out after.

Defense attorneys for the ComEd Four said the ruling should result in a new trial for Michael McClain, Anne Pramaggiore, John Hooker and Jay Doherty.

Pramaggiore's attorney said the Supreme Court decision makes clear what she was charged with is not a crime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.