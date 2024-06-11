Former Mike Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes scheduled to report to prison Tuesday

Tim Mapes, ex-chief of staff for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, is scheduled to report to prison Tuesday.

Tim Mapes, ex-chief of staff for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, is scheduled to report to prison Tuesday.

Tim Mapes, ex-chief of staff for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, is scheduled to report to prison Tuesday.

Tim Mapes, ex-chief of staff for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, is scheduled to report to prison Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The longtime chief of staff for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is scheduled to report to a federal prison Tuesday.

Tim Mapes is required to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons before 1noon.

Last year, a jury found the 69-year-old Mapes guilty of lying to a federal grand jury when answering questions about a broader investigation into Madigan and others.

He was sentenced to 30-months in prison.

It is unclear where Mapes will serve his time. He requested to serve his term at a facility in Pensacola, Florida.

RELATED: Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in perjury case

Madigan is scheduled to go on trial in October for bribery and racketeering.