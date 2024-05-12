DePaul president says discussions with pro-Palestinian encampment organizers 'are at an impasse'

DePaul University President Robert Manuel said Saturday that discussions with pro-Palestinian encampment organizers "are at an impasse."

The demonstration has been on the quad since April 30. Organizers of the encampment want the university to be transparent about investments in Israel.

The protesters have called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Chicago alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez was on campus Saturday night, supporting the demonstrators.

DePaul's president said in a letter that he believes students set up the encampment with "sincere intentions to peacefully protest," but he says they've "inadvertently" created public safety issues.

