Des Plaines police release photos of cyclist wanted in road rage stabbing

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police released photos of a cyclist wanted for attacking a driver last week.

Des Plaines police responded to the 1500-block of Miner Street around 12:15 p.m. last Friday for a report of a stabbing.

Officers said they found the victim, a 53-year-old Skokie man, standing in the road with multiple stab wounds.

The victim told officers he got into an argument with a cyclist, who reached into the vehicle and stabbed him with a knife.

The Des Plaines Fire Department transported him to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the attack appears to be an isolated road rage incident.

The bicyclist, who fled the scene, is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old.

He wore a grey tank top, khaki shorts, and a backpack.

