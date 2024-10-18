24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Des Plaines police release photos of cyclist wanted in road rage stabbing

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 18, 2024 11:16PM
Cyclist seriously hurts driver in suburban road rage stabbing: police
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police released photos of a cyclist wanted for attacking a driver last week.

Des Plaines police responded to the 1500-block of Miner Street around 12:15 p.m. last Friday for a report of a stabbing.

Officers said they found the victim, a 53-year-old Skokie man, standing in the road with multiple stab wounds.

The victim told officers he got into an argument with a cyclist, who reached into the vehicle and stabbed him with a knife.

The Des Plaines Fire Department transported him to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the attack appears to be an isolated road rage incident.

The bicyclist, who fled the scene, is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old.

He wore a grey tank top, khaki shorts, and a backpack.

