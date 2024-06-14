ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: June 14, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch Overtime with Dionne Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m.
You can stream it on abc7chicago.com, on Roku and FireTV, or wherever you stream ABC7.
The Bears finished their voluntary portion of the summer, and now it's on to training camp. Dionne looks back at the progress Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and the other Bears have made so far. And Adam Jahns of the Athletic is also with us, with a surprising statement about the team's roster.
The Cubs are going backwards. The offense is struggling, and so is the bullpen. We'll hear from the Cubs, as they get ready to take on their rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.
The White Sox continue to struggle, but Garrett Crochet has been a bright spot for the team. And we look in on the Chicago Sky as they continue to find consistency.
The U.S. Open is going on this week, but who will be the stars of the future? You can come see them next month in Glenview at the Glen Club with the Korn Ferry Tour. We'll have a preview.
Dionne had some final thoughts and a look ahead to next week.