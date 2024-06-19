Bodycam video of standoff at Dixon home in which 3 deputies were shot released by Ogle Co. officials

DIXON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Ogle County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video of a standoff that resulted in three sheriff's deputies being shot.

The deputies had responded to a call made by the suspect's mother, reporting her son was threatening to kill himself and others at her home in the Lost Lake gated community in Dixon.

The sheriff's office said they made more than 50 calls to the home in various forms with no answer. After dozens of attempts to contact that suspect, who they said was heavily armed, they entered the home and were shot.

The suspect, Jonathan Gounaris, was also shot. All three deputies were treated and released from the hospital.

Gounaris is being held in custody and is due in court Thursday, where he faces multiple charges including four counts of attempted first-degree murder.