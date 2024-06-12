Multiple people shot in officer-involved shooting in Dixon, Ogle County authorities say: LIVE update

DIXON, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a reported shooting Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in Ogle County.

The Ogle County Sheriff is calling the situation a "critical incident," confirming shots were fired, local ABC affiliate WTVO reported.

A spokesperson at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon said three people were taken to the hospital's emergency department from the shooting scene. Two patients were treated and released.

Illinois State Police issued the following statement:

"Preliminary information indicates the Ogle County Sheriff's Department requested assistance from ISP to assist with an officer-involved shooting investigation in Dixon earlier today. There is no threat to the public at this time. This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time."

A person answering the phone at the Ogle County Sheriff's Department would not comment when reached by The Associated Press. The department website said a news conference would be held at 3:30 p.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene on Wild Rice Lane in Dixon Wednesday afternoon, where law enforcement and personal cars could be seen parked on the side of unpaved roads throughout the neighborhood and officials occasionally gathering in small groups but little ongoing activity.

Yellow police tape blocked at least one driveway and an Ogle County sheriff's mobile command center was parked at the end of the drive. Lost Lake's property owner's association describes the area as a "country style community" with about 700 owners near the cities of Dixon, Franklin Grove and Oregon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.