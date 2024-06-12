DoorDash driver's passenger steals $700 scooter in broad daylight after Texas delivery, video shows

CYPRESS, Texas -- A Texas woman vows never to use DoorDash again after her doorbell camera caught a delivery driver's passenger stealing a scooter from her porch.

The victim told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK that the incident happened on Monday afternoon after she used the app to place a Chick-fil-A order.

Just after 4 p.m., a video obtained by KTRK shows a gray car pull up to her home in Cypress, Texas. The driver gets out and drops the order off on her porch.

But minutes after the customer's daughter picks up the food, the camera shows a barefoot man walking up to the house and stealing her daughter's friend's $700 scooter.

He then races back to a car that the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said was being driven by the DoorDash driver.

"It's pretty bold to do something like that in the middle of the day somewhere where every house has cameras," the customer, who asked not to be identified, said.

She said she contacted DoorDash only to learn that the company may not even know who was driving for them.

"It was a male who dropped off the order but under a female's name," she said.

KTRK asked DoorDash about its screening process and whether drivers were permitted to bring passengers with them to their deliveries. KTRK also asked if the customer would be compensated for the loss of the scooter.

DoorDash sent the following statement, which didn't address those questions:

"What happened is absolutely unacceptable and clearly violates our policies. We have immediately deactivated the Dasher account involved. We deeply regret any stress and inconvenience this has caused the customer and have offered our support."

Meanwhile, the victim said that after years of using DoorDash, she won't be using it again.

"It's been convenient and great, but now that they're hiring the type of people they're bringing into our very nice and safe neighborhood, I don't trust it at all anymore," she said.