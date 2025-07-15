Douglass Park shooting report outlines lifeguard's disciplinary past, park district security issues

The report outlined at least five incidents involving the alleged gunman, Charles Leto, that required supervisors to take action.

Charles Leto is charged in the Chicago shooting at Douglass Park that killed Marjay Dotson, 15, and injured Jeremy Herred, 14.

Charles Leto is charged in the Chicago shooting at Douglass Park that killed Marjay Dotson, 15, and injured Jeremy Herred, 14.

Charles Leto is charged in the Chicago shooting at Douglass Park that killed Marjay Dotson, 15, and injured Jeremy Herred, 14.

Charles Leto is charged in the Chicago shooting at Douglass Park that killed Marjay Dotson, 15, and injured Jeremy Herred, 14.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District released its initial report on an investigation into last month's deadly shooting at Douglass Park

Park district Lifeguard Charles Leto has been charged in the shooting. The report revealed details about Leto's disciplinary past as well as apparent weaknesses in park district policy.

Leto had just wrapped up his shift at the Douglass Park pool when he shot 15-year-old Marjay Dotson and 14-year-old Jeremy Herred on June 26. Dotson died, and Herred was critically injured, but survived.

In a report released on Tuesday, the park district says Leto passed all background checks and that a 2023 incident where Leto shot two dogs never turned up, because he was never arrested or charged.

The report also outlines at least five incidents involving Leto that required supervisors to take action during his two years as a lifeguard.

SEE ALSO | Video shows what led up to Douglass Park shooting that killed teen, injured Laquan McDonald's cousin

Those issues included three incidents where Leto got into arguments with park users. However, none of those cases were formally documented, and there were no disciplinary issues found in his personnel file.

The investigation does say that Leto had apparently shared safety concerns in the past, but the park district's CEO says there were no current problems at the park.

The park district also outlined several security issues at the park and revealed a series of reforms that are either already in place or are in the works.

They include increased or improved security systems at Douglass Park, better de-escalation training for employees, improved tracking for disciplinary issues and diversifying the lifeguard workforce.

Following the shooting, Leto was immediately suspended. He has since resigned and remains held on first-degree murder charges at the Cook County Jail.

READ MORE | Lifeguard charged after teens shot at Douglass Park improperly brought gun to work, prosecutors say