WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Downed trees, power outages reported in North Suburbs from Tuesday evening storms

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 24, 2024 3:43AM
Downed trees, power outages reported from Monday evening storms
Morton Grove, Glenview, Skokie and other north suburbs reported downed trees and power outages after a line of fast and furious thunderstorms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of fast and furious thunderstorms left downed trees and power outages in their wake Tuesday evening.

The north suburbs saw the brunt of the damage, especially in Morton Grove and Glenview.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Morton Grove police said trees were down in the area of Greenwood Street and Mamora Avenue. In Skokie, at least one large tree fell and blocked the road on Kilbourne Avenue.

The downed trees and branches damaged at least one car and pulled own power lines.

In Glenview, a house fire is being investigated as possibly started by a lightning strike, though officials have not yet confirmed that.

ComEd said as of 8:30 p.m. about 3,930 customers were without power.

The heavy rains prompted a Flash Flood Warning in Boone and McHenry counties for several hours, though downpours were widespread and stretched all the way into downtown Chicago.

And round of scattered storms are expected Wednesday.

Weather Alerts Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar DuPage County Radar Will County Radar Lake County Radar (IL) Kane County Radar Northwest Indiana Radar

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW