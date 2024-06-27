ABC News reflects on favorite moments with Dr. Jen Ashton after 13 years

It's not goodbye -- viewers can still count on Dr. Ashton to be there when expert medical advice is needed.

NEW YORK -- ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton is taking a step back from day-to-day duties at ABC News to pursue special projects.

But it's not goodbye for ABC News viewers, as she will still be there when expert medical advice is needed.

From her Curbside Consults to On Call with Dr. Jen, she was also instrumental in helping us all understand and navigate COVID.

Dr. Ashton appeared in many town halls and on "Up Close" 48 times.

She kept you and your family safe and informed with the latest medical advice. She was there through the hardest times and through breakthroughs in medicine.

Dr. Ashton has written six books and now has her very own medical magazine.

In the video player above, Dr. Ashton reflects on stepping back after 13 years and what comes next.