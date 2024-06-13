The Eagles announce 8-show fall residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The "Hotel California" band will be finding temporary accommodations in Vegas.

On Thursday, The Eagles announced a brand-new residency at Las Vegas venue The Sphere, spanning from Sep. 20 through Oct. 19. The venue, which features a completely contained LED screen on all sides, will offer "the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience," according to a release announcing the residency.

"These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment," read the release.

The "Take It Easy" band will play eight shows on Fridays and Saturdays on Sep. 20, Sep. 21, Sep. 27, Sep. 28, Oct. 11, Oct. 12, Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.

Presale for the show will become available on June 18, with general on-sale coming on June 21. Concertgoers will also have an opportunity to purchase an experience package, which includes priority entry, two nights at the Venetian Resort, keepsakes, and fan experiences. Pre-sale for the experience package becomes available on June 14, while VIP ticket packages enter pre-sale on June 18.

The six-time Grammy award winners announced their farewell tour in July of last year after over five decades in action since their inception in 1971.