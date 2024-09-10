82-year-old Skokie woman still missing after 2 months, last seen near Levy Senior Center in Evanston

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A solemn candlelight vigil was held Monday as a family continues to ask for help finding an 82-year-old Skokie woman who has been missing for two months now.

Tsering Dolma Wangyal was last seen leaving her condo just across the street from Old Orchard Mall around 4 p.m. on Monday, July 15. Her daughter said the family believes she was trying to get to Evanston's Tibetan Alliance of Chicago, where there was a 5:30 p.m. service her mother wanted to attend. She said her father and mother had spoken and made plans to leave at 5 p.m. for the service, but it appears Tsering Wangyal wanted to leave earlier.

A surveillance photo released six days after she wet missing showed her at Evanston's Levy Senior Center around 6 p.m.

"We have been grappling with this for two months now and between hope and grief is how I can term it," her daughter Tenzin Wangyal said. "What can I do? What hospital can I call? Just making sure that I have done everything."

READ MORE: Search intensifies for missing 82-year-old Skokie woman Tsering Wangyal, last seen nearly 1 week ago

"It's eight weeks to the day that our neighbor walked away from the Levy Senior Center not to be seen again," said Skokie Mayor George Van Duse.

Her daughter said in July that her parents had just moved to the Skokie area a few months prior, and so while she knew the area well she had always been traveling there from the south, from the Rogers Park area.

Monday night Wangyal's family and friends gathered in the last place she was seen to renew their commitment to finding her.

"Your commitment to finding my mom has been a source of strength for our family and a reminder that we are not alone in this journey," Tenzin Wangyal said.

Her daughter is asking anyone with any information about her whereabouts to please come forward.

"I just hope that we find her that we get answers one way or the other because the uncertainty has been real torture," she said.

Investigators say there is no indication of foul play. Anyone with information on Wangyal's whereabouts should call 911 or the direct line for the Skokie Police Department by calling 847-982-5900.

