Expert Harlan Cohen offers tips on how students can get ready for college

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 24, 2024 12:43PM
Author and college success expert Harlan Cohen joined ABC7 to talk about supporting high school graduates as they get ready for college.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you know a student that is planning to head off to college this fall, we have some tips to help.

Author and college success expert Harlan Cohen joined ABC7 to talk about supporting high school graduates as they get ready for freshman year in college.

Cohen has made a career out of giving college tips to more than half a million Instagram followers. He talked about what students can do to make a big school community feel small, how to prepare to meet and live with a roommate and what parents should know as they brace themselves to launch their kids into college life.

