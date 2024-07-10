Expert offers tips on alternatives to storing money in savings account

If you're having trouble saving money, or increasing your finances, listen up.

If you're having trouble saving money, or increasing your finances, listen up.

If you're having trouble saving money, or increasing your finances, listen up.

If you're having trouble saving money, or increasing your finances, listen up.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago entrepreneur is dedicated to increase financial literacy to build generational wealth.

Ross Mac offered some alternatives to putting money in something other than a savings account.

Mac outlined the benefits of investing your money as opposed to storing it in a savings or checking account.

Mac is hosting a Maconomics Wealth Summit this weekend, with a yacht party at Navy Pier on Friday, a summit Saturday at Whitney Young Magnet High School and the Maconomics Foundation Celebrity Basketball Classic on Sunday.

For more information and tickets, click here.