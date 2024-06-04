Child shot in road rage incident on I-80/94 in Hammond, Indiana State Police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A child was injured in a road-rage shooting on I-80/94 in Northwest Indiana Monday, Indiana State police said.

Troopers were sent at about 3:25 p.m. to investigate the shooting on I-80/94 near Calumet Avenue, police said.

Police said a juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot injury from a road rage incident that occurred in a construction zone east of the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available. The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.