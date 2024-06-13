'Fargo' could continue its consecutive Emmy run

"Fargo" could make return to Emmy's and continue streak of nominations.

LOS ANGELES -- Season five of FX's "Fargo" had fans and critics talking, especially about the performances of Juno Temple and Jon Hamm.

Temple leads the latest season's storyline as Dorothy "Dot" Lyon who is on the run from her abusive ex-husband Roy Tillman, played by Hamm.

Season five could continue a streak of Emmys recognition for the show. The first four seasons all earned Emmy nominations, 55 in total, with six wins.

"I think the secret sauce of the show is that each season is different, and each season takes a big swing at some kind of thematic approach, and this was no different," Hamm told On The Red Carpet.

"It's very gratifying," showrunner Noah Hawley told On The Red Carpet. "I mean here we are doing the fifth season, right? And the only way that I wanted to do it was if people would think. 'well, this is the best one yet.'"

"Fargo" season five is streaming on Hulu.

