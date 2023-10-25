Mother of boy killed in apparent hate crime in unincorp. Plainfield speaks out for the first time

Hanaan Shahin, the mother of the 6-year-old boy killed in an unincorporated Plainfield stabbing, spoke out for the first time Wednesday.

Speaking exclusively with ABC News, Hanaan Shahin, 32, spoke publicly for the first time after her six-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume, was stabbed to death, allegedly by their landlord in Plainfield on October 14.

Shahin has retained nationally renowned civil right attorney Ben Crump.

The grieving mother recalled memories of happier times.

"I need justice," Shahin said. "How can you live without justice? And how you will be in peace without justice?"

Shahin described her boy as an angel and called for peace in the world.

"Pray for peace," Shahin said. "We need many, many prayers for peace. You know, and then God will give us peace. We need to pray for peace."

The Will County Sheriff's Office said 71-year-old Joseph Czuba allegedly stabbed Al-Fayoume 26 times and his mother more than a dozen because they were Muslim.

Czuba faces first degree murder charges, hate crime charges and others.

The Department of Justice has also opened a federal investigation into Al-Fayoume's death.

A formal press conference was originally schedule for Wednesday, but was postponed. It is not known when the press conference will be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the local community where the alleged hate crime happened continues to offer support for the victims.

Big Sammy's in Plainfield held an event Wednesday where they plan to donate a portion of their sales to the victims' family. The owners said the response has been tremendous, and it's a testament to this community's generosity.

"This town reaches out of their way to help people," Big Sammy's co-owner Mike Magers said. "It's a great community. Everyone is behind each other."

Proceeds from the restaurant will be deposited in an account that's been set up for the family at M &M Bank in Joliet and Channahon. Checks can be dropped off directly at those two locations.

"Me and Mike just can't imagine. We both have grandkids, and we just couldn't imagine," Big Sammy's co-owner Sam Scianna said. "It's just unthinkable."