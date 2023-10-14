'Criminal investigation' underway in Plainfield, sheriff's office says

The Will County Sheriff's Office is conducting a criminal investigation near Plainfield Road and Lily Cache Road.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A criminal investigation is underway in south suburban Plainfield on Saturday, and it could cause traffic delays in the area, officials said.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating an incident near Plainfield Road and Lily Cache Road.

One lane of Plainfield Road is currently shut down near Lily Cache Road as police continue to investigate, the sheriff's office said. Chopper 7 was over the scene.

There may be traffic delays in the area for the next several hours, and the sheriff's office asked people to avoid the area.

Officials did not immediately provide information about the incident they are investigating, but said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.