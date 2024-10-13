Plainfield honors Wadee Alfayoumi 1 year after 6-year-old killed in alleged hate crime stabbing

Landlord Joseph Czuba is accused of fatally stabbing the Muslim boy 26 times and critically injuring his mother in the attack.

The Plainfield, Illinois community honored Wadee Alfayoumi nearly a year after Joseph Czuba allegedly killed the Muslim boy in a hate crime stabbing.

The Plainfield, Illinois community honored Wadee Alfayoumi nearly a year after Joseph Czuba allegedly killed the Muslim boy in a hate crime stabbing.

The Plainfield, Illinois community honored Wadee Alfayoumi nearly a year after Joseph Czuba allegedly killed the Muslim boy in a hate crime stabbing.

The Plainfield, Illinois community honored Wadee Alfayoumi nearly a year after Joseph Czuba allegedly killed the Muslim boy in a hate crime stabbing.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- This was a crime so horrific it gained national attention.

It was, in fact, just a little over two weeks ago that the U.S. Senate passed a resolution honoring Wadee Alfayoumi and recognizing that the 6-year-old died because of hate.

The community in which the child lived and died came together to honor his memory on Sunday.

Exchanging messages of hope and unity, dozens of people gathered at Settler's Park in Plainfield to remember Wadee, a 6-year-old boy who was brutally stabbed 26 times nearly one year ago in a hate-filled rage that also left his mother critically injured.

SEE ALSO | Father of 6-year-old Muslim boy killed in unincorp. Plainfield stabbing speaks with ABC7: EXCLUSIVE

"It made us wake up to realize we don't actually know our neighbors. We don't know each other. We're in the same spaces, but we don't interact. We never know what's happening next door," said event organizer Juhie Faheem.

Wadee's murder, allegedly at the hands of his and his mother's landlord, left an indelible impression on this community. Joseph Czuba, who prosecutors say was upset over Hamas' October 7th attack inside Israel, which had only happened days before, is charged in the attack.

READ MORE | Mother of boy killed in apparent hate crime in unincorp. Plainfield speaks out for the first time

Sunay's remembrance encouraged those in attendance to seek out others and talk about these difficult topics.

"We wanted to make a statement that Plainfield is a welcoming community. We are people here that love each other," said Mohammed Faheem with American Muslims Assisting Neighbors.

RELATED | Unincorp. Plainfield stabbing: New details about murder of 6-year-old Muslim boy revealed in court

And while Wadee's family was not present Sunday, Trisha Mathias, one of his former teachers, was. Her emotional message was cut short as she struggled to keep her composure.

"You never think of how your students make a difference in your life," Mathias said. "Wadee is continuing to make a difference in people's lives. My goal for my students is for them always to become something. He inspires me every single day as a result. And I just want that to be remembered. He is that face."

Czuba is scheduled to go on trial just over four months from now on Feb. 24.