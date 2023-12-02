Father of 6-year-old Muslim boy killed in unincorp. Plainfield stabbing speaks with ABC7: EXCLUSIVE

Joseph Czuba allegedly killed Wadee Alfayoumi in an alleged unincorp. Plainfield, IL hate crime. Now, the boy's dad, Odai Alfayoumi, is speaking out.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been a difficult month and a half for the father of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi.

On Saturday, he sat down with ABC7, praying justice is served while remembering what made his son so special.

Life has come to a near full-stop for Odai Alfayoumi.

About a month and a half ago, his 6-year-old son was killed and his ex-wife was seriously hurt in an alleged hate crime by their landlord in unincorporated Plainfield. The father recalled the moment he got that call from the Will County sheriff.

"I'm confused. He told me, 'Wadee killed,'" Alfayoumi said. "I said, 'No, Wadee is still a kid.' He said, 'No, somebody killed him.'"

SEE ALSO | Mother of boy killed in apparent hate crime in unincorp. Plainfield speaks out for the first time

Alfayoumi spoke in Arabic for the rest of the interview, and said it hurts to think about the murder of his son and why it happened.

The father recalled what his ex-wife told him, saying the suspect, Joseph Czuba, yelled, "All Muslims must die" before stabbing her and her son more than a dozen times.

Alfayoumi went on to say, "I want to make it clear my son is not Palestinian. He's Jordanian, but he didn't die because he's Palestinian or Jordanian. He died because he's Muslim."

Authorities previously told ABC7 the boy's name is spelled, "Wadea Al-Fayoume," but Alfayoumi clarified that the spelling of his son's name is "Wadee Alfayoumi" during his interview with ABC7.

Alfayoumi said it's hard to understand this murder, because the family moved to the U.S. from Jordan about a decade ago, and Wadee was born here as an American.

"I came to this country because I felt like it's safe," Alfayoumi said. "And, here's what happened to my son."

"The Arab community asks what weapon killed my son," Alfayoumi said. "It may have been Joseph Czuba with his knife, but to me, he only did that because of what he watched in the media and heard from elected officials for weeks when it comes to the war in Gaza."

READ MORE | Unincorp. Plainfield stabbing: New details about murder of 6-year-old Muslim boy revealed in court

Alfayoumi explained the hobbies Wadee loved so much, including his love for cars, which began when he was only about 1 year old.

"He says we would put him in the car, and he would be happy, then take him out, and he starts crying," Alfayoumi said. "Then, he started to love playing all types of sports as he grew up."

Now, Alfayoumi is being represented by Coplan and Crane as they've filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Czuba, his wife, Mary, and their property management company.

Since he lost his son, Alfayoumi says he had to quit his job at a factory to handle legal matters. Now, he's driving for Uber in his spare time.

"I'm finding that people recognize me," Alfayoumi said. "People I pick up open up the topic and feel for me. People tell me I look like I haven't eaten much, so they try to invite me over, but that slows my work down to make money."

Now, Alfayoumi is hoping to go back to Jordan soon and be with his family for some time as this criminal case plays out.

"Life is still ahead of me," Alfayoumi said. "My son filled my heart, and we had a great life together."

RELATED | Mother of boy killed in unincorp. Plainfield stabbing asks people to 'pray for peace': CAIR-Chicago

Alfayoumi said he hopes one day a street, school or shelter can be named after Wadee, so his life is never forgotten.

ABC7 reached out to Czuba's wife and management company regarding the wrongful death lawsuit, but has not heard back.