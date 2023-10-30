The landlord accused of targeting his tenants because of their Muslim faith is expected in court Monday.

Suspect in unincorporated Plainfield stabbing of boy, mother to enter plea in court Monday

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The landlord accused of targeting his tenants because of their Muslim faith is expected in court Monday.

A grand jury formally indicted Joseph Czuba last week on first-degree murder, attempted murder, battery and hate crime charges.

The 71-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously hurting his mother who were his tenants in unincorporated Plainfield Township.

Prosecutors said 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed 26 times. His mother, Hanaan Shahin, was stabbed at least a dozen times.

Investigators said Czuba targeted them because they're Muslim.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Shahin described her boy as an angel and called for peace in the world.

The Department of Justice has also opened a federal investigation into Al-Fayoume's death.

Monday's arraignment is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Will County Courthouse.