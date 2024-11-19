24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
FEMA extends deadline for aid from July storms in Chicago area

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 10:36AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- FEMA is extending its application deadline for people impacted by storms in July.

You now have until December 13 to apply for help.

This is for homeowners and renters impacted by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding ad straight-line winds from July 13-16 in Cook, Will Winnebago, Fulton, Henry Washington and St. Clair counties.

You can apply online or at a disaster recovery center.

Chicago's center on Kedzie permanently closes Wednesday.

For more information and to apply for assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA help line at 800-621-3362.

