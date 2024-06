Large fire destroys Lake Zurich home

A Lake Zurich fire destroyed a home on Overhill Drive on Tuesday night.

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire destroyed a far north suburban home on Tuesday evening.

Video shows crews battling the flames at the Lake Zurich home on Overhill Drive.

There is no word on whether anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.