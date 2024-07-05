Fireworks likely destroyed Wadsworth home, caused unincorp. Deerfield fire 1 hour later: sheriff

WADSWORTH, Ill. (WLS) -- Two fires likely caused by fireworks destroyed one home and left another badly damaged in the north suburbs early Friday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office in Illinois said.

Deputies responded to the first fire at about 12:50 a.m. in Wadsworth.

Three people in the home in the 37700-block of Charlotte Drive, along with their pets, were able to escape before flames engulfed the building. Firefighters fought the blaze for several hours, but the home was a total loss.

Less than an hour later, at about 1:45 p.m. deputies and multiple local fire agencies responded to another fire in unincorporated Deerfield.

First responders arrived and found the roof of a townhome on fire in the 300-block of Goshawk Lane.

Multiple residents had evacuated from the townhome before flames engulfed it. The townhome was badly damaged.

SEE ALSO | Man killed in NW Side fireworks mishap; CFD battles 13 fireworks-related fires

Before both fires, people had been igniting explosive fireworks nearby earlier in the evening. No one was injured in the fires.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office issued a reminder on Friday morning, saying most fireworks in Illinois are not legal and asking residents to leave fireworks to professionals who have obtained the necessary permits and had their safety plans approved.