Flossmoor man charged with assault against Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, documents show

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban man has been charged with felony assault and battery against Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, court documents obtained by ABC7 show.

William Swetz of Flossmoor allegedly threw a drink in Foxx's face before he tried to hit her with his vehicle on Friday, prosecutors said.

The crime happened in Flossmoor outside a home on Sterling Avenue, the documents show. The defendant was allegedly inside his vehicle when he threw a "brown liquid substance from a drink cup" at Foxx.

Foxx had to step out of the roadway in fear of being struck by his accelerating vehicle, prosecutors said.

Swetz appeared in court Sunday for the felony charges. He was released from custody pending his trial, but he is not allowed to have any contact with Foxx.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in court for another hearing on Tuesday.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached to Flossmoor police and the Cook County State's Attorney's office for comment.