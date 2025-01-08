Former S. Side pastor, retired Chicago fire assistant commissioner pleads guilty to child sex abuse

Chicago Bishop Jerry Jones is facing three charges of sexual abuse that spanned over two decades, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former South Side pastor and retired Chicago fire assistant commissioner pleaded guilty Tuesday to child sex abuse charges, court records show.

Jerry Jones pleaded guilty to all five separate cases filed against him. The charges included aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim under 13 and aggravated criminal sex abuse of child over 5, court records show.

He was sentenced to 60 days in the Cook County Department of Corrections on each count, to be served concurrently.

He was also sentenced to 36 months of sex offender probation. This sentence also includes lifetime sex offender registration.

Jones was also named in a least two civil lawsuits; each was settled and dismissed in June of last year.

The abuse took place over the course of two decades.

Jones was a bishop at two South Side churches.

He was accused of sexually abusing the victims at multiple locations, including one of the churches and at his home, when he was 42-66 years old, prosecutors said.

A 21-year old woman, who was 11-years old at the time, claims Jones used pastoral counseling meetings as an opportunity to inappropriately touch her, police say. The victim also told police he would use Bible verses to speak to her inappropriately about sex.

Jones also allegedly asked for the victim to send nude photographs of themselves.

The victim said when she was 17-years-old she told two members of the church, including a minister, who notified Jones' wife. The church then allegedly put Jones and the victim on a "restoration plan" that the victim claims was intended to punish both.

In June 2020, the victim says she then became aware of other victims through a Facebook post about Jones' abusive behavior, prompting them to file a police report on June 8, 2020, CPD says.

The two other victims claim they were between the ages of 5-14 years old when they were allegedly abused by Jones.

