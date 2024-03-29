Fenton HS board to consider 'affirming administrative leave' for superintendent at Friday meeting

The Fenton High School board will discuss "affirming administrative leave" for Superintendent James Ongtengco at a meeting at 7 p.m. Friday.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- According to the Fenton school district website, the school board has called a special meeting Friday, and the agenda includes an item that says, "Affirming the Administrative Leave for Superintendent James Ongtengco."

The special meeting comes as parents and Bensenville village leaders have repeatedly called for the district superintendent to resign following the investigation into a now-fired Fenton High School staffer, accused of inappropriate conduct toward students.

For school parents, it has been months in the making following a now-fired staffer and discrepancies with the timeline of the investigation into the former employee.

Their chants from past meetings demanding disciplinary action against school administrators could soon come to fruition.

The former staff member has not been charged.

There are many questions to be answered the special school board meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in Bensenville.

According to the superintendent's timeline of the cases, the school investigated at least nine accusations against the former staff member dating back to December of 2011.

Documents provided to ABC7 by a school administrator Tuesday shows the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was contacted about a complaint made against the staffer in December 2016, and that the agency had determined the allegations to be unfounded.

However, not only does DCFS deny being contacted about the staffer until March of last year, but a spokesperson told ABC7 in a statement, "The document in question was created by the Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) of DuPage County with no involvement from DCFS. Had DCFS been involved in this investigation, Fenton HS would have been provided a notice from DCFS with our findings and that notice would also exist in the DCFS records system. That is not the case here."

Authorities at the CAC of DuPage County said they did investigate the allegations in 2016 and determined them to be unfounded.

