Allegations against fired Fenton High School staff member date back to 2011, superintendent says

The Bensenville Village President has called on the Fenton High School superintendent to resign after a staffer was fired for inappropriate conduct.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Fenton Community High School District 100 Supt. James Ongtengco released a timeline of inappropriate conduct allegations against a former staffer.

The Fenton High School staffer was fired earlier this week.

Full timeline released by superintendent

December 16, 2011 - Teacher reported to administration that the staff member in question was sending inappropriate text messages to a student in their class. Administration investigation included interviews with the student and the student's family. The staff member in question was issued a disciplinary letter.

May 22, 2012 - Teacher overheard a conversation among students and reported to administration potential inappropriate communication between students and the staff member in question via social media. Administration interviewed students and their parents. The staff member in question was issued a second disciplinary letter and mandated to attend personal conduct training.

December 1, 2016 - Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual was engaged in a sexual relationship with a student. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer, Department of Child Family Services (DCFS), and the DuPage Children's Center. The incident was thoroughly investigated and the allegations were determined to be unfounded by all agencies involved. All parties involved denied the information provided in the anonymous tip.

March 8, 2023 - Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the previously reported former students from 2011 and 2016. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer (SRO) and DCFS. The SRO spoke with the former students and they both stated that no inappropriate conduct occurred. All parties involved denied the information provided in the anonymous tip.

May 19, 2023 - Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the same two former students first reported on March 8, 2023. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer and DCFS.

August 19, 2023 - Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the same two former students that were previously reported. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer and DCFS. Administration received a letter from the DuPage Children's Center stating that this incident had already been investigated and was determined to be unfounded in 2016. The SRO spoke with the former students and the students stated that no inappropriate conduct occurred.

September 23, 2023 - A teacher was called by one of the former students that was previously reported anonymously and stated that she was a victim of sexual abuse by the staff member in question when she was attending Fenton Community High School. As a mandated reporter, the teacher provided this information to school administration. The teacher and administrator went to the Bensenville Police Department to provide a detailed report of what was stated by the former student. The District immediately placed the staff member in question on administrative leave, which included revoking the individual's ability to access school grounds, email, and other technology.

October 3, 2023 - Former student filed a report with the Bensenville Police Department.

This comes after the village president of Bensenville called for resignations on Thursday over how school leaders handled the allegations.

Village President Frank DeSimone called out Ongtengco and anyone else who chose not to act. DeSimone said what he's witnessed over the last few weeks was "nothing short of horrific."

DeSimone wrote a strongly-worded letter to the Board of Education, just days after the staffer was fired over allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The letter also said in part, "...the allegations are disgusting and unacceptable... A school should be - amongst all else - safe for children... In order for our community to begin to heal, I am calling for Fenton District 100's superintendent to step down... In addition, I am also calling for the Fenton School Board to investigate and remove anyone who knew of these allegations and chose to do nothing."

The village president said he attended Wednesday night's district meeting, which resulted in several fiery exchanges between the board and parents and student and staff members.

DeSimone said he wrote the letter not only as a village leader, but also as a father to a Fenton High School student.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.