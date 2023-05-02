Jury reaches verdict in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

A jury will decide the fate of Mike McClain, Anne Pramaggiore, John Hooker and Jay Doherty in the ComEd Four trial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The jury in the trial of the so-called "ComEd Four" has reached a verdict.

Tuesday marked day five of deliberations in the trial.

After more than a full day of silence, the court finally heard from the jury at about 3 p.m. A question arose that seemed to indicate they don't believe, that at least when it comes to the falsification of records counts, the government has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

SEE ALSO | ComEd Four trial: Attorneys deliver closing arguments in bribery case surrounding ex-Speaker Madigan

So, are the ComEd four guilty, as the government has charged of conspiring to bribe former House Speaker Michael Madigan? That is what the jury is sorting through now, as they consider nine different counts of conspiracy bribery and falsification.

Legal analysts often cite that on average, a jury will deliberate one day for every week of testimony.

They are now on day five of deliberations, and testimony went on for the better part of six weeks. Of course, in this case, there are four defendants, all of them charged slightly differently, and mounds of evidence to sort through.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.