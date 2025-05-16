24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 former Lincoln Park High School administrators removed from CPS 'do not hire' list

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 16, 2025 11:18AM
Former Lincoln Park High School administrators John Thuet and Michelle Brumfield have been removed from the Chicago Public Schools "do not hire" list.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two former administrators at Lincoln Park High School have been removed from the Chicago Public Schools "do not hire" list.

Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield were fired in January 2020 after allegations of misconduct involving the school's athletic program.

They petitioned CPS to be removed from the "do not hire" list. That request was recently granted.

In a statement, CPS said it "has always been and remains committed to protecting students and employees."

