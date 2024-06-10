Gage Park Fieldhouse reopening to public with Chicago Park District programming returning

The Gage Park Fieldhouse reopens to the public Monday after previously being used as a migrant shelter.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Gage Park Fieldhouse reopens to the public Monday.

Last year, summer camps at the fieldhouse were suspended to accommodate migrants. That move was met by strong opposition from some Gage Park residents

"The Gage Park community embodies the best of Chicago. Families sacrificed the use of their Fieldhouse so that hundreds of people could have a roof over their heads throughout the harsh Chicago winter," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "The families who stayed here will never forget the people of Gage Park, who sacrificed to provide shelter. I could not be prouder of this community, and I am pleased that we were able to make improvements to the Fieldhouse facilities and provide a lasting benefit to Gage Park residents."

Summer programming will resume there this week. The pool will open June 17.

The city says changes to Gage Park include: re-lamping, repainting the interiors, refinished floors, and deep cleaning of the facility.

The Park District also worked with Alderman Ray Lopez to install outdoor lighting for the Park's baseball field. Pickleball courts will be added alongside the resurfaced tennis courts.