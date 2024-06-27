WATCH LIVE

Gardening tips and tricks to help your plants and yard survive the extreme heat

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, June 27, 2024 3:17PM
ABC7 Chicago Tracy Butler talked with a gardening coach on ways to keep plants and yard green and alive during extreme heat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer has made its way to the Midwest, and not only are the A/C units feeling the pressure, but so are plants.

Jennifer Brennan is a Horticulture Information Specialist at Chalet Nursery in Wilmette, Illinois.

Brennan joined the ABC7 Chicago stream at 7 a.m. to talk about best products to use on plants.

To connect with Brennan and other staff members, click here.

