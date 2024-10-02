WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Get into the Spooky Spirit with events happening at Navy Pier for October

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 1:26PM
Get into the Spooky Spirit with events happening at Navy Pier for October
Spooky season is in full effect at Chicago's iconic Navy Pier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spooky season is in full effect at Chicago's iconic Navy Pier. Staff members and the pier's partners have a full list of frightening fun events scheduled for October. Miguel Alfaro, with Navy Pier and Joe Ruby, the owner of The Butterfly House on the Pier stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss all the experience for the entire family on the waterfront of the pier.

For more information about the spooky season series, see links below:

www.navypier.org

www.butterflyhousechicago.com

www.cityexperiences.com/chicago/city-cruises

www.chicagochildrensmuseum.org

www.offshorerooftop.com

www.harrycarays.com

www.margaritavillechicago.com

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW