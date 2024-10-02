Get into the Spooky Spirit with events happening at Navy Pier for October

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spooky season is in full effect at Chicago's iconic Navy Pier. Staff members and the pier's partners have a full list of frightening fun events scheduled for October. Miguel Alfaro, with Navy Pier and Joe Ruby, the owner of The Butterfly House on the Pier stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss all the experience for the entire family on the waterfront of the pier.

For more information about the spooky season series, see links below:

www.navypier.org

www.butterflyhousechicago.com

www.cityexperiences.com/chicago/city-cruises

www.chicagochildrensmuseum.org

www.offshorerooftop.com

www.harrycarays.com

www.margaritavillechicago.com