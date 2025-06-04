Glendale Heights man gets probation for helping accused CPD cop killer Xavier Tate Jr. evade arrest

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A homeowner pleaded guilty to helping accused cop killer Xavier Tate Jr. hide amid an extensive manhunt.

Tate Jr. was found and arrested at a Glendale Heights home for the murder of Chicago police Officer Luis Huesca.

The home belonged to Malik Murphy. He was charged in DuPage County with felony concealing or aiding a fugitive.

Nearly one year after being charged, Murphy pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice.

He was sentenced to 24 months of second chance probation and 30 hours of community service.

Authorities have declined to say how Tate Jr. and Murphy knew each other, or what led to police and U.S. Marshals to Glendale Heights.

Investigators say Tate had been at Murphy's apartment for two or three days before his arrest.

Xavier Tate Jr. has pleaded not guilty to killing Officer Luis Huesca in 2024.