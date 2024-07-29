Good Shepherd Church damaged in Downers Grove fire, officials say

Most of the damage was seen on the roof of the classrooms inside the church, investigators said.

Most of the damage was seen on the roof of the classrooms inside the church, investigators said.

Most of the damage was seen on the roof of the classrooms inside the church, investigators said.

Most of the damage was seen on the roof of the classrooms inside the church, investigators said.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire broke out at Good Shepherd Church in suburban Downers Grove on Monday.

The church, located in the 500-block of 63rd Street, between Washington and Fairmont.

Most of the damage left by the fire was to the roof above the classrooms at Good Shepherd Lutheran Academy, which is attached to the church, investigators said.

Flames were shooting through the roof when crews arrived on the scene.

"Firefighters did make an aggressive interior attack to attempt to extinguish the fire," Fire Chief Scott Spinazola said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

